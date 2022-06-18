Pantami Leads Nigerian Delegation To ID4Africa Conference In Morocco

Following the unprecedented achievement recorded in Nigeria’s digital identity sector under the administration of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Nigeria, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has led the Nigerian delegation to ID4Africa2022 Augmented General Meeting taking place in Marrakesh, Morroco.

The 2022 ID4Africa annual meeting is with the theme; Identity in Context: The Digital Transformation Journey. The event is the highest gathering for the promotion of digital identification in Africa.

The conference brings together policymakers in the African continent digital identity sector to actively engage, discuss identity matters and set out agenda for foundational ID development.

The meeting seeks to provide innovative solutions to increase the number of persons with a national ID number in Africa, issued by a robust and inclusive foundational Identification (ID) system, that facilitates their access to various services in line with global best practices.

The Nigerian Minister, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) had the first session, a one on one panel session with Executive Chairman, ID4Africa Dr. Joseph Atick.

The Nigerian delegation consists of individuals from both the federal public and private sectors, state government officials, academia, tech industry experts, among others.