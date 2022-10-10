News

Pantami Inaugurates Nigeria’s Pavilion In Dubai

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
On behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami officially commissioned Nigeria’s Pavilion at the ongoing Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Minister Pantami is leading Nigeria’s delegation at the exhibition consisting of individuals from both the public and private sectors academics, sub-national government, and 35 startups, among others.

Pantami while making his remarks stated that Nigeria is at GITEX to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) where Nigeria is already playing a leading role in the Startup ecosystem in Africa. He further stated that Nigeria is at the gulf conference to expose her startups on the International stage, network with the community of professionals and promote Nigeria’s image globally.

“Yesterday, I was informed that 4 Nigerian Startups have made it to the semifinals of the North Star Dubai 2022 Innovators and Startups competition”, Pantami said.

