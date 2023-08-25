Panic In Ebonyi Over New COVID Variant

An atmosphere of apprehension has enveloped healthcare professionals in Ebonyi State, prompted by an internal memorandum circulating within the National Obstetric Fistula Centre located in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. This memo, dated August 22, 2023, originated from the office of the Chief of Clinical Services and was directed towards the hospital’s staff.

The subject line of the memo read: ‘Important Notice: Resurgence of COVID-19, Exercise Caution’, and it bore the signature of Dr. Yakubu E.N, the Head of Clinical Services. The memo has prompted heightened vigilance and concern among the hospital’s community.

It reads, “With the new variant, BA.4 and BA.5 COVID delta, there is no cough, no fever. It’s a lot of joint pain, headache, neck and upper back pain, general weakness, loss of appetite and pneumonia. Sore throat that resembles strep throat, and of course, more virulent and with a higher mortality rate. It takes less time to go to extremes. Sometimes without symptoms. Be more careful.

“This strain does not live in the naso-pharyngeal region. Now it directly affects the lungs, which means that the ‘windows’ periods of time are shorter. There have been several patients without fever, without pain, but who report mild chest pneumonia on their X-rays. Nasal swab tests are very often negative for Covid-19, and there are more and more false negative results from nasopharyngeal tests.

“This means that the virus spreads and spreads directly to the lungs, causing acute respiratory stress caused by viral pneumonia. This explains why it has become sharp, more virulent and deadly. Please, be extremely careful.

“Avoid crowded places, keep 1.5 distance even in open places, double face masks and wash your hands often (and when we cough or sneeze). Please no hugs, it is very dangerous at the moment, as almost everyone is asymptomatic. This “wave” is much more deadly than the first, so we have to be VERY careful and take every kind of precaution.

“Do not keep this information to yourself; share it as much as you can, especially with your friends.”