Oyo To Sanction Homes Without Waste Bins

The Oyo State Waste Management Task Force has vowed to sanction homes in the state without waste bins.

According to the task force’s chairman, Aderonke Adedayo on Tuesday in Ibadan, the management has begun placement of abatement notices on such homes and companies in the state.

She said the recent move was part of the state government’s measures to ensure proper waste management and environmental hygiene.

Ms Adedayo called on landlords and property owners to provide waste bins for their properties and ensure compliance with the waste management laws in the state.

“The task force will ensure proper waste management in the state because it is very crucial to the well-being of residents.

“The use of waste bins is a must in Oyo State, as this will help us prevent the spread of diseases,’’ Ms Adedayo said.

Also, the managing director, Mottainai Recycling Ltd, Adey Adewuyi, said the state government would commence placement of abatement notices on residential properties by April 17.

Mr Adewuyi said that placement of the notices on business and residential properties “is in lieu of the forthcoming enforcement of the use of waste bins by businesses and residents across the state”.

He urged the residents to embrace waste bins and make it a habit to dispose of their waste responsibly.