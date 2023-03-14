Oyo SDP Gov Candidate Backs Makinde

Michael Lana, the Social Democratic Party’s candidate in governorship election of Oyo State, has dropped out of the contest and backed Seyi Makinde, the governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Lana made this known at a news conference held at Iyaganku Quarters in the state capital of Ibadan on Tuesday.

Before resigning to back the current governor, Lana indicated that he had held extensive consultations and the decision had been made alongside the House of Assembly candidates of his party.

He said, “During my radio interview recently, I duly informed the members of the public that whatever step I would take would be determined by the decision of all candidates, especially the House of Assembly candidates of the SDP of which I am the governorship flagbearer.

“We have also consulted widely. We have talked with some national officers of the party and my supporters among the trade unions, traditional rulers, market associations and religious bodies.

“As you are aware, in almost all radio interviews I attended, I was asked whether, as it had become the habit of this party, I too would step down at the end of the day. Believing I was in the midst of ideologically sound members, and knowing myself as a principled person, I always answered in the negative. I believed fervently that my gospel of preaching issues and ideas would earn me the victory that the people of the state deserve.”

He lamented that some of those at the helm of affairs of the party in the state had sold them out for a pittance and declared for the opposition without their knowledge or consent.

“We had to sit down and rethink and take a decision that will be in the best interest of the neglected and aggrieved party members, the candidates and the generality of the people of the state that we set out to serve. After several consultations, we resolved that the best thing for the state right now is to align ourselves with a really progressive candidate.

“We have, therefore, resolved to inform all our teeming supporters to vote massively for Makinde of the PDP on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and get him (re)elected as governor of the state.”