Oyo Rally Confirms PDP’s Victory In February – Atiku’s Aide

The unprecedented turnout of Nigerians in solidarity with the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at the Party’s Presidential Rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, the political capital of the South West, today, confirmed reconciliations and unity in the PDP in readiness for a sweeping victory in Oyo, the South West and across other five geo-political zones of the country.

This was stated by the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation, through the spokesperosn, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday.

Ologbondiyan said, “Atiku/Okowa Campaign notes, appreciates and commends the unanimity, oneness of purpose and consensus among the ranks of leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party with Governor Seyi Makinde, in their collective drive towards ensuring victory for our Party at all levels of the coming February and March 2023 general elections.

“The unity and single-mindedness witnessed at the Oyo Rally, just like in other States of the federation, further confirms that the PDP remains one big, indissoluble and indivisible family driven by the patriotic mission to rescue and rebuild our nation with Atiku Abubakar on the saddle as President.

“The people of Oyo State, and, of course the South West, are independent-minded, insightful, egalitarian and politically astute with unparalleled nationalistic outlook that cannot be swayed by parochial and narrow-minded sentiments.

“The action of solidarity by our teeming members and supporters in Oyo State, like in other States, have sent very strong signal to the weak and scavenging political parties that the PDP remains firmly united in the South West and other parts of the country.

“Our campaign, once again, commends the people of Oyo State; professional groups, community leaders, faith-based groups, traditional institutions, youths and women groups, student bodies, transporters, artisans, traders and all other very important segments of the State for their unwavering support and resolve to vote Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria.

“Our Campaign urges the people of Oyo State and Nigerians across board to remain united and resolute as they come out enmasse to vote and take a firm stand, within the ambit of the law and democracy, by protecting their votes to the very end and elect Atiku Abubakar in the overall interest of our nation.”