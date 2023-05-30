Oyo Police Foil Attempted Unrest, Arrest 78, Recover Weapons

In a remarkable display of law enforcement efficiency, the Oyo Police Command successfully foiled an attempt to fuel civil disturbance within the state.

Members of the disbanded Park Management Systems were allegedly involved in a wide-scale plot aimed at inciting unrest.

The police apprehended a staggering total of 78 suspected hoodlums and managed to recover a cache of firearms, assorted charms, and a significant sum of cash, effectively averting a potential crisis.

The Command, having received intelligence about the plot, wasted no time in taking swift and decisive action. Their timely intervention helped prevent what could have escalated into a significant civil disturbance.

By apprehending the individuals involved, law enforcement authorities ensured the safety and security of the state’s residents.

In a well-coordinated operation, the police force conducted a series of targeted raids and arrests across various locations in Oyo State. The arrests of 78 suspected hoodlums sent a strong message that acts of violence and attempts to destabilize the peace would not be tolerated.