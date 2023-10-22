Oyo, Osun Customs Seeks to Strengthen Ties with Police

The Oyo/Osun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has expressed its commitment to improve cordial relationships and strengthen collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies within the Command.

In a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Kayode Wey, on Friday, 20 October 2023, the Comptroller assured of the commitment and readiness to ensure increased collaboration and improved cordial relationships for better service delivery with all the Heads of agencies in the State.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Ben Oramalugo, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, CP Adebola Hamzat, on Friday, 20th October 2023 at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters Ibadan, Oyo State.

In his remarks, Comptroller Oramalugo stressed that when all security agencies within the state and the country at large understand the respective mandates and core functions of each security agency, all forms of rivalry would be curbed easily.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, in his response, assured the Customs Area Controller of his commitment to collaborate and further strengthen the already existing relationship between both security agencies.

The Commissioner highlighted various reforms in the Nigeria Police Force and how they have made it more robust and capable of performing its duties.

He said, “ There was no need for a rivalry between security agencies, as every security agency serves our great nation, Nigeria.”

In the spirit of collaboration, Comptroller Oramalugo also visited the Oyo State Commands of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA; Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC; Department of State Security, DSS; Nigeria Airforce Station, NAF; Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS; and Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS.