Oyo NLC Apologise To Makinde Over Members’ Conduct

Earlier today, the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Oyo state led its members to apologize to Governor Seyi Makinde for the unruly conduct of its members during the week long protest in the state.

The NLC Chairman for Oyo state, Mr Kayode Martins, on behalf of other leaders of the union apologized to the Governor for anything they might have done wrong during the protest.

Recalled that the organized labour in Oyo state, comprising of the Trade Union Congress, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, had been on a week long strike over demands for payments of leave bonuses and review of pension allowances.

Addressing the workers, Governor Makinde assured the union that their demands would be looked into, and pledged that a quarterly meetings would be held with union leaders to address other needs of the union.

At the end of the meeting, the NLC leaders in Oyo State inducted Governor Makinde as a “Labour Comrade” and praised him for being a great leader and a listening Governor.