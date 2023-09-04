Oyo Kicks Off Town Hall Meeting On 2024 Budget

Oyo State Government on Monday kicked off the stakeholders’ consultative and engagement town hall meeting for the 2024 budget.

According to a statement issued by the governor, since assuming office in 2019, several meetings have been held in the seven geopolitical zones of the state to get the input of stakeholders on the projects that will be included in the budget.

In his remarks at the Monday meeting, the governor talked about some of the major infrastructure projects executed so far from previous budgets, especially his administration’s plan to link all five zones in our State.

According to him, “By the end of this year, we would have successfully linked Ibadan to Oke-Ogun Zone, Oyo to Oke-Ogun Zone and Ogbomoso to Oke-Ogun Zone while the road projects to link Ibadan to Ibarapa Zone and Ibarapa to Oke-Ogun Zone are still ongoing.

“On inner road projects, I said that having successfully linked our zones, our focus this tenure will be on rehabilitating more inner roads across Oyo State to ease commuting and aid the transportation of goods especially agricultural produce to markets. In Ibadan Zone, I said we would be reconstructing about 100 km of roads as these roads were built decades ago and patching them no longer works.

“I talked about the fact that in Oyo State, we are implementing Sustainable Actions for Economic Recovery (SAfER) instead of just giving out palliatives which only addresses symptoms and not the root causes of the problems. Under SAfER, we are taking sustainable actions that will make our economy grow.

“I also said we are looking to continue to address the infrastructure deficit in our education sector with increased allocation to the sector from the 2024 budget so we can build and renovate a lot more schools. And that the recruitment of primary school teachers would commence by Q4 this year.

“I assured people living with disabilities in Oyo State that our administration would adequately fund their new agency to ensure that their standard of living improves. Lastly, I stated that under Omituntun 2.0, we would be enforcing existing environmental, traffic and other laws to sanitise our State.”