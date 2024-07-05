Oyo Declares Public Holiday for Islamic New Year

The Oyo State Government has declared Monday, 8 July 2024, a work-free day to mark the beginning of the Islamic calendar year, Hijrah 1446AH. This decision was officially communicated through a statement issued by Prince Dotun Oyelade, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

According to the statement, the public holiday is intended to allow Muslims in the state to observe and celebrate the significance of the Islamic New Year. The announcement aligns with the state’s commitment to recognizing and respecting the diverse religious traditions of its citizens.

Prince Oyelade noted that the day off provides an opportunity for reflection and community activities. He emphasized that the holiday is part of the government’s broader efforts to promote cultural inclusivity and religious harmony within Oyo State.