Oyo Courts Send 66 Internet Fraudsters To Jail

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has convicted and sentenced sixty-six, 66, internet fraudsters to various jail terms, ranging from two weeks, four months, and six months of community service to ten months imprisonment.

The convicts were prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and arraigned before Justices Olusola Adetujoye, Bayo Taiwo and Ladiran Akintola on separate one- count charge, bordering on cyber crimes, between Monday, September 5, 2022 and Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

The convicts are: Lawal Ismaila Adebola, Dazumi Azeez Jayeola, Morakinyo Abiodun Michael, Kehinde Samuel Olatunbosun, Yusuf Olawale Raji, Abass Akintayo Waliu, Kolawole Blessing Oluwafemi, Ajibade Habib Olakunle, Adedun Olajide Temidire, Dapo Ajayi Temitope Faith, Lamidi Olumide Samuel, Patrick Simon Olaide, Opeyemi Nurudeen, Obaloluwa Enoch Bolaji, Oladimeji Olamide Abdulrahan, Damilola Mubarak Muritala, Adedayo Wahab Abdullahi, Olotu Oluwadamilola Ayomikun, Aderibigbe Ibrahim Olamilekan, Sekoni Oluwatimilehin James, Dazumi Abdulrazak, Salami Ayo Wisdom and Ifeoluwa Joseph Olabiyi.

Others are Mubarak Salaudeen Opeyemi, Toriola Samuel Oluwadamilola, Abisoye Israel Olamilekan, Adebayo Babatunde Teslim, Onipede Damilola, Oladotun Tijani Kunle, Adeshina Opeyemi Akanni, Eniola Johnson Olorunsola, Adebowale Samuel Amusan, Ayinde Babalola Quadri, Obioma Honour Nmaduabuchi, Afolabi Pelumi Tomiwa, Salau Opeyemi Saheed, Adekunle Hammed, Abioye Oluwatobiloba Alex, Ajadi Hezekiah Oluwatobi, Kayode Donald Adubu, Olamilekan Gabriel Ebedi, Adediran Qudus Wale, Adams Ojo Segun, Ogundayo Usman Oladayo, Olamide Yusuf Ishola, Kolawole Fuad Abiodun, Adekoya Tobiloba, Giwa Babatunde David, Abdulfatahi Dolapo Oderinde and Akinwale Israel Bunmi.

The rest of the convicts are: Alex Okhiria Chibueze, Gabriel Ikyeleve, Paul Uche Obinna, Udeh Emeka Moses, Alase Ayodele Philip, Afeez Sode Gbolahan, Abayomi Babatunde Adejuyigbe, Haruna Adedoyin Kayode, Adejuyigbe Oluwatobiloba Joshua, Gbadamosi Samson Iyanu, Olatunbosun Mojeeb Olanrewaju, Oduwaye Oluwale Kelvin, Adesokan Afeez Afolabi, Emmanuel Oluwatobi Ajala, Olamilekan Michael Ayegbusi and Adurota Emmanuel Oluwatosin.

They all pleaded “guilty” to the charges when they were read o them individually.

Consequently, prosecution counsels, Oyelakin Oyediran, Chidebere Okoli, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, Modupe Akunkoye, Mohammed Galadanchi, Mabas Mabur, Abdulrasheed Suleman and Samsudeen Bashir , prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

The courts convicted and sentenced the defendants to various jail terms, some two weeks, others four months, six months of community service, and some to ten months imprisonment. The courts also ordered that they restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

All the convicts began their journey to the Correctional Centre when they were arrested by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC, for diverse internet-related offences. They were subsequently prosecuted and convicted.