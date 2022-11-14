Oyo Court Convicts Eleven Cybercriminals

Justice Omolara Adeyemi of the State High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 9 and 10, 2022 convicted and sentenced eleven cybercriminals to various jail terms on a separate one count charge each.

The convicts are Atanda Jamiu Olamide, Makanjuola Abolaji Idris, Adewopo Adesuyi John, Sodiq Kazeem Abiodun, Ridwan Iyiola Dolapo, Ayomide Emmanuel Alase, Olabosinde Hamed Adesola, Oguntolu Oluwatomiwa Oluwatosin, Elegbede Akinola Quadri, Adejare Ayuba Olamide and Waheed Taofeek Olawale.

They all pleaded guilty to the charges filed against them by the EFCC.

Upon their pleas, prosecution counsel, Oyelakin Oyediran, Modupe Akinkoye, Musa Galadanchi, Mabas Mabur, Abdulrasheed Suleiman, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, Chidi Okoli and Samsudeen Bashir urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

Consequently, Justice Adeyemi convicted and sentenced Sodiq Kazeem Abiodun to three months community service while others bagged six months community service each.

The court ordered that the convicts restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.