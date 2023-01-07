Oyo Communities To Experience Power Outage

Different parts of the Oyo State capital will experience a scheduled outage, according to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

This was said in a statement that was made public on Friday.

According to the statement, the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s planned routine repair on the 132kV line between Ayede and Eleyele was what caused the outage.

Customers in the following locations will be affected by the outage: Akobo, Akinyele, Igboloyin, General Gas, Ojurin, Yawiri, Olorundaaba, Agbowo, Akanran, Nigerian Army Barrack, IITA, NISER, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway areas, Olunde, Olomi, Monatan, Iwo Road, Airport, New lie Road, Alarere, Olubadan palace, Airforce, Kolapo.

Other areas that have been impacted by this situation include Odo-Oba, Moniya, Orogun, Ojoo, Sango, Ibadan Poly Campus, University Of Ibadan Campus, Gbaremu Market Area, Poly Road, Dugbe, Ijokodo, Ajibode, Premier, Ologuneru, Housing Estate, Aerodome, Bodija, Express, Oke-Offa, Ogbere, Olunde, New Life,

The outages will also affect Oba Akintayo, Eleyele Water Works, Shasha, Providence Estate, Gethsemane, Okoro, Oke Itunu, Alaro, Post Housing, Agbaje, Aba, Apata, Dumoye, Oluseyi, Olopometa, Awotan, Babalegba, Mercyland, Arometa, Apete, and its environs from January 9 to February 3.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and assure our customers of improved supply as the maintenance exercise is aimed at increasing capacity of the existing lines,” the statement added.