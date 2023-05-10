Oyo Assembly Suspends Chairman Of Irepo LG, Launches Investigation

In a bold move during their recent plenary session, the members of the Oyo State House of Assembly have unanimously agreed to suspend Hon. Sulaimon Lateef Adeniran, the Chairman of Irepo Local Government. This decision comes in the wake of grave allegations leveled against Adeniran, and the lawmakers have wasted no time in launching an investigation into the matter.

Led by the diligent and proactive Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, the lawmakers took a firm stance to uphold the principles of justice and accountability. During the plenary session held on Tuesday, they made the critical decision to place Adeniran on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the local government, the lawmakers have entrusted the responsibilities of the council administration to Hon. Joel, the Vice Chairman of Irepo Local Government. With his experience and dedication to public service, Hon. Joel is well-equipped to handle the duties of the council during this transitional period.

The establishment of a committee to investigate the allegations against the council chairman underscores the commitment of the Oyo State House of Assembly to uncover the truth and maintain the highest standards of governance. The committee will meticulously examine the claims made against Adeniran, leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice.