Oyinlola Heads PDP National Reconciliation Committee

Following the National Executive Committee (NEC) approval for the Constitution of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee (NRC) of our Great Party, the National Working Committee (NWC) has released the List of the Members of the National Reconciliation Committee as follows:

1.H.E. Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola – Chairman

2.Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche- Member

3.Alh. Bello Tafidan Gusau- Member

4.High. Chief Sen. Ben Ndi Obi, CON(BOT)- Member

5.Sen. Tunde Ogbeha- Member

6.Sen. Shuaibu Isa Lau – Member

7.Dame Dr. Esther Uduehi (BOT)- Member

8.Sen. Zainab Kure (BOT)- Member

9.Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN (BOT)- Member

10. Alhaja Mutia Olayinka Ladoja (BOT)- Member

11. Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu (BOT)- Member

12. H.E. Rt. Hon. Ude Oko-Chukwu- Member

13. Rt. Hon. Dr. Boyelayefa Debekeme- Member

14. Chief Emmanuel Ogidi- Member

15. Dr. Eddy Olafeso – Member

16. Chief Dan Ulasi- Member

17. Hon. Abdulsamad Dasuki- Member

18. Otunba Segun Showunmi- Member

19. Barr. Amina B.B. Faruk- Member

20. Alh. Hamza Akuyan Koshe – Member

21. Evang. Mike Ikoku- Member

22. Oloye Jumoke Akinjide- Member

23. Comrade Bisi Fakayode- Member

24. H.E. Sen. Ibrahim Dankwambo- Member/Secretary

25.Chief Anicho Okoro- Administrative Secretary

The Committee will be inaugurated on a date to be communicated in due course.

The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the PDP to remain focused and committed to the vision, principles and aspiration of our great Party in the overall interest of the growth, development and stability of the PDP and the nation.