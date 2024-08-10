Oyinlola Heads PDP National Reconciliation Committee
Following the National Executive Committee (NEC) approval for the Constitution of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee (NRC) of our Great Party, the National Working Committee (NWC) has released the List of the Members of the National Reconciliation Committee as follows:
1.H.E. Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola – Chairman
2.Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche- Member
3.Alh. Bello Tafidan Gusau- Member
4.High. Chief Sen. Ben Ndi Obi, CON(BOT)- Member
5.Sen. Tunde Ogbeha- Member
6.Sen. Shuaibu Isa Lau – Member
7.Dame Dr. Esther Uduehi (BOT)- Member
8.Sen. Zainab Kure (BOT)- Member
9.Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN (BOT)- Member
10. Alhaja Mutia Olayinka Ladoja (BOT)- Member
11. Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu (BOT)- Member
12. H.E. Rt. Hon. Ude Oko-Chukwu- Member
13. Rt. Hon. Dr. Boyelayefa Debekeme- Member
14. Chief Emmanuel Ogidi- Member
15. Dr. Eddy Olafeso – Member
16. Chief Dan Ulasi- Member
17. Hon. Abdulsamad Dasuki- Member
18. Otunba Segun Showunmi- Member
19. Barr. Amina B.B. Faruk- Member
20. Alh. Hamza Akuyan Koshe – Member
21. Evang. Mike Ikoku- Member
22. Oloye Jumoke Akinjide- Member
23. Comrade Bisi Fakayode- Member
24. H.E. Sen. Ibrahim Dankwambo- Member/Secretary
25.Chief Anicho Okoro- Administrative Secretary
The Committee will be inaugurated on a date to be communicated in due course.
The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the PDP to remain focused and committed to the vision, principles and aspiration of our great Party in the overall interest of the growth, development and stability of the PDP and the nation.