Oyingbo To Agbado: Lagos Diverts Traffic For LMRT Red Line Project

In line with the ongoing construction of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line (Oyingbo to Agbado), the Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion at the following locations commencing from Wednesday, 26th July, 2023.

1. Muritala Mohammed Way, Yaba, Apapa Road, Oyingbo and Ojuelegba Road for a duration of 10 Weeks;

2. Kayode and Ogunmokun Streets, in Mushin area for a duration of 22 weeks

The following alternative routes will be available for Motorists during the construction period;

a. Motorists on Muritala Mohammed Way will be diverted from Abeokuta Street into Borno Way to link Coasts Street and access Muritala Mohammed Way or alternately use Cemetery Street to continue their journeys.

OR

Motorists may also use Ojuelegba/Tejuosho slip road from Muritala Mohammed Way to continue their journeys.

b. Motorists on Kayode Street moving towards Mushin will be diverted via Jibowu to Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway to link Ogunmokun Street;

c. Motorists on Ogunmokun Street will be diverted to Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, via Ilupeju Bypass to link Ikorodu Road.

ADVISORY

Motorists are implored to be patient as the lane closure is part of the traffic management plans for the construction of Mushin Overpass Phase 1 project.