Oyetola Urges Osun APC To Accept Adeleke’s Victory

Former Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has graciously accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court, which upheld Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor of the state. In a personally signed statement, Oyetola acknowledged that the decision of the Apex Court was not in line with the desires of his party members and supporters. Nevertheless, he emphasized the importance of embracing the verdict for the sake of peace and progress in the state.

Although Oyetola and his team firmly believed in the strength of their case before the Supreme Court, he acknowledged that the Court had a different perspective. Consequently, he urged his All Progressives Congress (APC) members, supporters, and those who voted for him in the governorship election to accept the judgment as the will of God and to move forward.

“We strongly believe we presented a good case before the Supreme Court but the Court thought otherwise and has given its verdict. While the outcome is against our wish and that of our party members and supporters, we are all bound to accept it as law-abiding citizens.

“To our members and supporters across the State, I urge you all to accept the verdict of the Court and move on. The present situation is a win-win for us. It’s both a loss and victory rolled into one. While we lost Osun technically, we gained Nigeria,” he said.

Oyetola urged his APC members and supporters not to dwell on sadness or despair due to the Court’s decision. Instead, he encouraged them to prepare themselves for the upcoming tasks of the party. He expressed gratitude to the party’s leadership at both the state and national levels for their unwavering commitment and support throughout the legal process.

“I remain committed to the growth and development of Osun. I will therefore continue to work with well-meaning citizens of Osun, associations and institutions to facilitate the development of our dear state. Similarly, I urge all citizens of Osun to continue to exhibit the Omoluabi ethos and uphold the dreams of our forebears for the state, irrespective of party affiliations.

“To the Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your victory at the Supreme Court.

“While I pray for your tenure to be prosperous for our people and the state, I urge you to focus on the delivery of good governance.

“Politics aside, the time has come to let you know that the interest of the masses must be most paramount without any restriction or discrimination whether based on political persuasion, creed or religion.

“Whatever personal differences we have must give way to the advancement of our great State. The security of the Osun people must be guaranteed regardless of their religious and political affiliations. I pray for peace and progress in your tenure,” Oyetola added.