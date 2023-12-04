Oyetola Denies Issuing Staff of Office to Alawo

The Osun State Government, led by Governor Ademola Adeleke, has been advised to stop lying against the person of ex-governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who is the Minister of Blue Economy, with regards to the controversy surrounding the Alawo stool in Awo community of Egbedore local government area.

The advice was given by Oyetola’s media aide, Omipidan Ismail, in a statement issued on Monday morning, to debunk the claim by the Osun State Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

Rasheed issued a statement on Monday, stating that Adeleke has no plan to issue a fresh staff of office to Taiwo Adegboye, as the Alawo of Awo. According to him, all of that had already been done by his predecessor Oyetola.

Reacting, Oyetola’s media aide, Omipidan, said, “How come you still want to hold him responsible for an action that was carried out in the last one year of the current administration? I advise @iwogoke and his ilk to stop lying against the person of Oyetola, as he did not issue any staff of office to the Alawo.”

“In the eyes of the law, the current occupant is a usurper and the government should treat him as such rather than trying to pass the buck, which unfortunately has become the pastime of the present administration.

“Oyetola is no longer the governor.

“If indeed, Governor Adeleke has respect for due process and rule of law, how come the government is unable to carry out the judgement of the court with regards to the Alawo stool?”

He challenged the governor’s spokesperson to produce any material evidence to support his false claim.

The minister’s aide further asserted that he has it on a good authority that Adeleke and not Oyetola signed the certificate being paraded by the Alawo against a legal opinion from government officials.

“While it is true that Taiwo Adegboye was appointed during the Oyetola’s administration, the moment the court nullified his appointment, the government stayed action. That was why his official coronation was never carried out until we left the office.

“Therefore, my principal never signed any document nor issued him a staff of office. If there is, I challenge the government to produce same,” he said.

Omipidan noted that he was not surprised by the claim made by Rasheed, insisting that “his penchant for lying is legendary”.