Oyetola Condemns Shooting of Journalist In Osun

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has condemned in strongest terms the shooting of The Nation Newspaper correspondent, Toba Adedeji, and another citizen by trigger-happy police officers at Olaiya, Osogbo, the State capital on Tuesday.

In a statement he shared on Facebook , Oyetola said the “shooting at journalists and unarmed citizens is completely unacceptable, irresponsible and condemnable. The police officers have no justification for this unfortunate and unlawful act. They could have employed other means rather than resorting to deadly force to disperse the group.

“The frequency of these unfortunate and avoidable provocative incidents is a source of concern to us, as a government. I have, therefore, directed the State Commissioner of Police to investigate the shooting incident and ensure that his officers who were involved in it are identified and punished in accordance with extant regulations and law.

“We must ensure that this kind of sad and barbaric incident does not occur again in our State.

“I wish the Nation Newspaper correspondent, Adedeji, and the other citizen whom I learnt are presently receiving treatment at the hospital, speedy recovery. I am also calling on residents of Osun to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands. I assure that this matter will be pursued to a logical conclusion and the erring officers dealt with accordingly.”