Oyetola Calls for End to Clash Between Osun Communities

Immediate past Osun Governor and Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, on Friday, has called for an end to the clash between the ancient towns of Ifon-Osun and Ilobu in Orolu and Irepodun LGA of Osun.

“With my sojourn in life, I have come to realise that nothing good can come from communal clash and as such, every being must do everything humanly possible to forestall fight of any nature.

Oyetola noted that it had become imperative for the two communities to put an end to the avoidable crisis that had escalated to destruction of property, killings & maiming of one another since the crisis erupted, saying that “it is better to jaw-jaw,” than resorting to violence.

Describing peace as sine qua non to human existence, Oyetola said it is always good to come to the round table for dialogue and negotiation than to resort to violence in whatever circumstance, saying God knows why He destined the two towns of Ifon and Ilobu to border each other.

“May Almighty God repose the souls of the dead and restore peace to the affected communities”, Oyetola said.

The former governor who said whenever the crisis erupted in the past, it was usually de-escalated through the traditional rulers, wondered why this latest violence was allowed to degenerate to this level.

“I want to use this opportunity to commiserate with the families of the victims who have lost their loved ones to the needless crisis. I also sympathise with those who lost their property.

“Taking a look at number of casualties recorded in the last few days while the crisis lasted, it is apparent that dialogue and negotiation would have been more profitable and rewarding if that path had been genuinely taken by the two communities.

I want to vehemently note that no matter the issue at stake, it is not worth the life of any Osun citizen. I, therefore, appeal to our people to sheath their sword and allow peace to reign forthwith.

He said the 2 communities must stop the fight permanently, jettison their differences & continue to live together as brothers & sisters by continually taking max advantage of their unity & togetherness as well as the prospects in their diversity regardless of borders & boundaries.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Omipidan Ismail, the minister commiserated with the families and relatives of those who lost their lives to the violence and also sympathised with those who lost their valued property.

“It is quite unfortunate and shocking to receive the news of clashes between two of our notable towns (Ilobu and Ifon-Osun) in the state.

“While I acknowledge whatever the reason that might have led to the avoidable crisis leaving many dead.

“I appeal to the traditional leaders of the two communities and beyond to opt for dialogue in resolving contentious issues in order to restore peace and tranquility to the land,” he said.