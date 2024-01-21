Oyetola Blames Adeleke for Surge in Out-of-school Children in Osun

The Minister of Blue Economy , Gboyega Oyetola, has lamented that the numbers of out-of-school children in Osun State has increased since Governor Ademola Adeleke sacked over 1,500 teachers.

This was as he urged Adeleke not to politicize the education sector of the state he once governed for four years.

At the commissioning of the multimillion-naira solar borehole donated by the 1973 and 1974 class of Ife-Oluwa Grammar School, Osogbo, on Saturday, January 20, the minister—represented by his former special adviser on political affairs, Akere Sunday disclosed that he had recruited 1,500 teachers, but that they had been fired politically by Adeleke.

“My advice to the government is that it should not play politics with education,” he declared.

Approximately 1,500 teachers were imputed when we were in government, but regrettably, the current administration stopped them all when they took office, and for more than a year, they have done nothing to fill the openings.

“We appreciate the kindness, generosity, and philanthropic gestures of our distinguished Old Students of the school, Class 1973–74,” stated the school’s principal, D.K. Faleye, earlier.

The help provided in covering the NECO fees for seven of the school’s impoverished pupils in 2023 is something the institution will never forget.

Additionally, the solar-powered borehole that we are commissioning today is a commendable initiative that these amazing men and women from the 1973–1974 class started, for which we will always be grateful.

Children in Osun State who are not in school have increased recently as a result of this. I want to beg the government to make sure they hire enough instructors, and I also want the government to work with the former students of every school in the state.