Oyedepo Curses Sponsors Of Attacks In Nigeria

Founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has stated there will be repercussions for the killers of the worshippers of St. Francis Church, Owo in Ondo State.

Worshippers at the church were on Sunday attacked by gunmen who left many dead and others injured.

Following the attack, Oyedepo who spoke during a sermon at the church’s headquarters, Ota In Ogun State, expressed anger at the level of insecurity ravaging the entire nation.

According to him, the killers will perish with their sponsors.

He said, “The devil is very scared of the church because that is where God empowers his people to rule in the midsts of the enemies. That is why those vagabonds were out there in Ondo State to kill.

“I can tell you this, if they escape death, God has not sent me. Their generation will smell, and the people who sent them will smell. They shall be forgotten. The back of their camel is already broken.

“Everybody living is created by God. All the gang-up from hell against the well being of this nation has come under a curse. Curse be to all those causing attack in this country”.