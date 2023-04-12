News

Oyebanjo To Inaugurate Governing Council For EKSU, BOUESTI And EKSUTH

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji will inaugurate the Governing Councils of the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti; Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti and Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The event will hold at the Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, by 11.00 am.

All Chairmen and members of the councils as well as guests are expected to be seated by 10.30 am.

