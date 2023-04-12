Oyebanjo To Inaugurate Governing Council For EKSU, BOUESTI And EKSUTH

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji will inaugurate the Governing Councils of the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti; Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti and Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The event will hold at the Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, by 11.00 am.

All Chairmen and members of the councils as well as guests are expected to be seated by 10.30 am.