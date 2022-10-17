Oyebanji Won’t Disappoint Ekiti Citizens – Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,has said his Ekiti State counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji, won’t disappoint his people.

Sanwo-Olu expressed the believe that Oyebanji will continue with the good works if his predecessor, former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi.

He said this in a statement shortly after gracing the Inauguration ceremony in Ekiti.

He wrote, “I hereby congratulate the newly sworn-in Governor of Ekiti state, His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his deputy, Mrs. Monisade Afuye.

“I also rejoice with their families, friends, associates, APC members, and the people of Ekiti State on today’s swearing-in ceremony.

“I have no doubt that based on Governor Oyebanji’s antecedents and experience in private and public sectors, he will not disappoint the people of Ekiti State, and Nigerians at large.

“As an active participant in Ekiti State politics and governance, having served with two former governors, I believe Governor Oyebanji will continue the people-oriented programmes and good governance of his predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who served passionately and delivered dividends of democracy to the people of Ekiti State in different sectors.

“Without any iota of doubt, Governor Fayemi has set a good template of good governance for his successor. I will therefore urge Governor Oyebanji to follow the path of good governance set by Dr. Fayemi, and lead conscientiously.”