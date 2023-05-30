Oyebanji Warns Filling Station Against Hoarding, Hiking Prices

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has issued a stern warning to all filling stations in the state. They are now required to sell fuel at the approved price, failing which they face the possibility of being shut down indefinitely.

To enforce this directive, the Governor has instructed the State Task Force on Petroleum Product and security agencies to conduct inspections at filling stations, beginning Wednesday morning. Their primary objective is to ensure compliance with the Governor’s order.

Governor Oyebanji conveyed these instructions during a meeting held at his office in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by representatives from the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), the state task force, and heads of security agencies.

The Governor explicitly directed the task force to visit all filling stations and seal off any establishment found hoarding petroleum products or selling them at unauthorized prices. Additionally, any filling station found to have tampered with their meters will face similar consequences. However, before sealing off the premises, the task force will supervise the sale of any hoarded products to the public. The Governor also urged the security agencies to provide adequate support and ensure the task force’s safety throughout their operations.

Apologies were made by the marketers on behalf of their erring members during the meeting. In a bid to ensure compliance with the Governor’s order, they pledged to deploy their own task force. Furthermore, they promised to cooperate fully with the State Task Force and the government to ensure the availability of petroleum products.

While addressing the marketers, Governor Oyebanji appealed for patience as they await further directives from the Federal Government regarding the planned subsidy removal. He emphasized that it would be an act of sheer cruelty for anyone to hoard the product or unilaterally increase its price before the complete implementation of the policy.

“We will not sit here and allow some people to make life difficult for our people. The subsidy removal has not been effected. Any filling station hoarding fuel or selling at unauthorized prices will be sealed indefinitely. The task force and the security agents will go out Wednesday morning. I have called this meeting so we can both look at the situation together because any filling station that is sealed will remain so until the end of the year.

“No station has the right to hoard fuel. If they did not give you fuel or you have exhausted your supply, we will understand, and nobody will blame you for not selling fuel,” the Governor said.

Governor Oyebanji disclosed that state governors, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), will meet on the issue of the planned subsidy removal next week, adding that Ekiti would not tolerate any attempt by any marketer to inflict hardship on the people through hoarding and unauthorized price hikes.

Present at the meeting were the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Ogundare Emmanuel; Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Brigadier-General Ebenezer Ogundana (retired), Director of State Security Service, Head of Service, Barrister Bamidele Agbede, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, and other top government officials.