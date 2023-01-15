Oyebanji Urges Nigerians To Live In Peace, Harmony

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has urged Nigerians to live in humility, love, peace and harmony with one another as he laid commemorative wreaths at the armed forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ado Ekiti on Sunday.

Speaking after the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, venue of the 2023 Grand Finale of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, Governor Oyebanji said Nigeria can only be at peace when the citizens live in unity and harmony.

The Governor who noted that the sacrifice made by the fallen heroes in working for the unity of the country urged the citizens to ensure the sustainability of peace, unity and stability in the country by showing understanding for one another.

“My message is for us to continue to maintain peace because those that we are remembering today paid the sacrifice with their life for peace and if we have a peaceful country, then there will be no reason for people to lose their lives, so it speaks to the importance of peaceful co-existence and I appeal to all Nigerians to live in peace and harmony’. The Governor said.

Oyebanji implored Nigerians to shun hostility, stressing that when there is no fighting, there will be no war.

In his remarks, Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Ekiti State Chapter, Colonel Atoki Abdulrasaq appreciated God for this year celebration and pray that God will grant the ex-service men long life and prosperity

Atoki then urged government to give them more recognition and consider them in the security aspect of the country stressing that with their experience they can help other security outfits in getting rid of criminals in the country.