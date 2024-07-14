Oyebanji Pledges Foundation’s Support for UCH, Medical Students

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has disclosed that the Esther Oyebanji Foundation, named after his late mother, would support ongoing infrastructure project at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan in addition to sponsoring some indigent medical students of the institution.

This to assist such students realise their dreams of becoming medical doctors, which could have been halted because of inability to pay their school fees.

Governor Oyebanji disclosed this during the induction into the medical profession of the University of Ibadan 2024 set of medical graduates at the University College Hospital, (UCH), Ibadan on Saturday.

The Governor, whose daughter, Dr Toluwanimi Oyebanji, was one of the newly inducted doctors, pledged to personally sponsor some indigent medical students, based on the request to parents by the Provost of the College of Medicine, Prof Olayinka Omigbodun at the event.

Prof Omigbodun, had pleaded with parents and well-meaning Nigerians to support the college as well as some indigent but brilliant students struggling to survive in the six- year medical programme.

Apparently moved by the request, Governor Oyebanji said in addition to supporting the college, he would also get his late mother’s foundation to sponsor some of the indigent but brilliant students.

“I will make a personal donation to support the College and I will also get my late mother’s foundation to support the college and also sponsor some indigent but brilliant students of the College so they can realize their dreams. Whatever we do will be on the name of the 2024 set. “ the Governor said.

An ultra modern maternity centre – Abiyamo Esther Oyebanji Maternity Ward, built inside the premises of the General Hospital, Aramoko- Ekiti by the Governor and his siblings in memory of their mother was inaugurated for use earlier in the month, as part of activities of the Foundation.

Speaking further, Governor Oyebanji who congratulated the new doctors urged them to make sure they contribute their knowledge and expertise to the development of the health care system in the country.

“I don’t want to advise you not to seek greener pastures abroad. But, like your lecturers have advised, it is important you acquire more knowledge and expertise and deploy such to the development of the country. The places we travel to were developed by some people. So, let us also develop our country.

“The University has given you its best. You should also give back to the system. You should endeavour to contribute your quota to the development of the health care system in the country.”, the Governor advised,

The event was attended by the First Lady, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji; the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Kayode Adebowale; faculty members and representatives of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).