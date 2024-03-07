Oyebanji, Others Visit Late Ekiti APC Chairman

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, and some top government functionaries on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Barister Paul Omotosho.

Oyebanji wa accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye; Speaker of the state Assembly, Rt Hon Adeoye Aribasoye; Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani; Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun and Special Adviser on Political and Inter Party Matters, Chief Jide Awe; among others.

They were received by the widows, children, relatives and political associates of the late politician.

Speaking during the visit, Oyebanji described the late party chairman as an epitome of loyalty, adding that the APC had lost a major asset, who was the main stabilizer of the party.

He said the legacies of the late Chairman would forever remain a model in redefining political ideology in the country.

The Governor described the late Omotosho as a very straight forward man, who never compromised truth and honesty throughout his political dealing.

He extolled various roles played by the deceased in achieving continuity in the governance of the state, saying that his demise has left a great vacuum within the APC in the state and the nation as a whole.

While assuring the family of the state government’s support in giving the deceased a befitting burial, Governor Oyebanji said government will immortalize the deceased in recognition of his great service to the state and humanity.

“it is a great loss to our party, to the Government and to the people of Ekiti State. The departed Chairman was an encyclopedia of loyalty. He was the first chairman in the history of the state to superintend over a back to back transition programe.

“He was a dependable brother, a confidante, a straight forward man. As a party, we will sit down and take a position on what we are going to do but as Government also, we will immortalize him” the Governor asserted.

Meanwhile, the Governor had earlier visited the palace of the Onimesi of Imesi Ekiti, Oba Olatunji Olatunde to commiserate with the monarch, his chiefs and the people of the town over the death of Omotosho who was a frontline leader of the town.