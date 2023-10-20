Oyebanji Names Toba-Ojo Permanent Secretary of Local Government Service Commission

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed Mrs Toba-Ojo Selinah Titilayo as Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission.

Mrs Toba-Ojo takes over from Mr Emmanuel Babatunde Jegede, who retired from the service on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor, Yinka Oyebode.

Mrs Toba-Ojo, a 1992 graduate of English Studies from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile –Ife, also holds an MPA degree of the institution.

She joined the service of the then old Ondo State in June 1994, and has served in different capacities in several LGAs.

The appointment, which is in line with the merit based policy of the administration, takes immediate effect.