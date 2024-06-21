Oyebanji Names Four New Permanent Secretaries

Governor Biodun Oyebanji has approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries to fill available vacancies in the Ekiti State Civil Service.

This is part of the bid to further position the state civil service for optimal service delivery.

The new Permanent Secretaries emerged as a result of their brilliant performance in the last examination and interview conducted for candidates from both the State and Local Government service on June 27, 2023 and October 18, 2023 respectively, in line with the merit- based appointment policy of the administration.

The four new permanent secretaries are :

1. Mrs Janet Funke Ajibola

2. ⁠Mr Michael Sunday Boluwade

3. ⁠Mr Foluso Ebenezer Akinwumi

4. ⁠Mr Rotimi Gabriel Akomolede

The date for their inauguration would be announced later.

Governor Oyebanji, while congratulating the new permanent secretaries, urges them to be prepared to deploy their competence and experiences in the development of the state.