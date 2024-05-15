Oyebanji Lauds Architects’ Role in Ekiti Development

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has commended the significant contribution of architects to the state’s development, stressing that the surge in the developmental projects across the state is made possible through the expertise of Ekiti architects, who are key partners in progress.

Governor Oyebanji gave the commendation in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday while receiving the leadership of the Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA), led by its President, Arc Mobolaji Adeniyi and the Architect Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) led by its President, Arc Dipo Ajayi; who were in the state for their annual extra ordinary general assembly meeting.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs) Habibat Adubiaro Highlighted the role of Architects in transforming the physical landscape and enhancing infrastructure status of the state. He said the architectural community has been instrumental in various developmental projects in the state, spanning urban planning, construction of public buildings, which collectively elevate the state’s economic and social status.

The Governor added that these projects have not only improved the quality of life for the citizens but also attracted investment through tourism to the state.

Speaking further, the Governor disclosed that efforts are ongoing to enhance Ado Ekiti’s urban landscape with the aim tog positioning it as a model city with sustainable and aesthetically pleasing infrastructure.

The Governor maintained that his administration remains committed to sustainable development, which recognizes the invaluable contributions of every professional as part of Ekiti journey towards the shared prosperity agenda of his administration.

He stated, “In any society yearning for development like we are in Ekiti State, the Architects play leading roles in projects that initiate and beautify the development in the society.

“Ekiti State, under my watch is witnessing rapid developmental projects in all sectors of the economy and it is in the light of this that we appreciate Ekiti sons and daughters in the field of architecture for spearheading the hosting of NIA and ARCON where we hope to tap from the wealth of their experience”.

Earlier in his remark, the President of the Architect Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Arc. Dipo Ajayi, who commended the Governor on his giant strides in infrastructural development, said the council, with other relevant bodies were in Ekiti to brainstorm and partner with Ekiti State government to explore ways to enhance the state’s internally generated revenue through infrastructural development.

Addressing the prevalent issues of unqualified practitioners in the field, the President assured that the institute would also devise strategies to combat the problem.

In his own remark, the Ekiti State Chairman of NIA, Mr Wale Ajayi, lauded Governor Oyebanji’s policy of supporting local contrators and artisans, emphasizing that such would help architects maintain quality control and continuation of this policy.

Also at the meeting were the Head of Service, Engr. Sunday Komolafe, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Rt. Hon karounwi Oladapo; Special Adviser on Special Projects, Arch. Temitope Ogunley; Special Adviser Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, Surveyor- General, of the State, Executive members of the Nigerian Institute of Architects and Architects Registration Council of Nigeria.