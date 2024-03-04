Oyebanji Joins Launch of Adire Ekiti at Senator Ojudu’s Residence

Governor Oyebanji of Ekiti State participated in the inauguration ceremony of Adire Ekiti Hub, hosted at Senator Ojudu’s Residence. The initiative spearheaded by the First Lady, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, aims to equip youth with valuable skills and employment opportunities through comprehensive training programs in Adire and textile production.

Adire Ekiti Hub represents a crucial component of the Widows And Orphans Hope (WAOH) project, a broader initiative championed by Her Excellency, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, to advance women and youth development in the state.

Notable government dignitaries graced the occasion, including Mary Omotosho, the Director of Community Communications, and Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, the Commissioner for Information. Also in attendance were Mrs. Omotayo Adeola, Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment, and Cooperatives, and Hon. Ademola Gold Adedayo, the Commissioner for Youth Development.

The launch of Adire Ekiti Hub underscores the administration’s commitment to fostering skills acquisition and entrepreneurship among the youth, thereby promoting economic empowerment and sustainable development within Ekiti State.

The initiative holds promise for nurturing local talent and preserving cultural heritage while providing avenues for socio-economic growth and prosperity in the region.