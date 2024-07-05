Oyebanji Inaugurates Mammogram Machine at EKSUTH

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday, commissioned a state-of-the-art mammogram machine at the Adunni Olayinka Women Diagnostic Centre , Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti in a bid to ensure early detection and treatment of cancer

Governor Oyebanji urged Ekiti women to take advantage of the machine to screen for cancer so as to live a more healthy life and reduce the high rate of breast cancer in the state.

The Governor who said his administration is committed to improving health care also disclosed that 11 general hospitals across the state are undergoing comprehensive renovation to further enhance medical facilities in the state to provide quality healthcare to the citizens.

Speaking shortly before the commissioning of the mamogram machine by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji, Governor Oyebanji highlighted the importance of early detection and treatment of breast cancer which the mammogram machine is expected to facilitate. He said the machine is a crucial tool in the early diagnosis and treatment of the dreaded disease.

Emphasizing his administration’s commitment to ensuring that the people have access to the best medical technology available, the Governor stressed the need for women across the state to utilize the facility for regular screening, maintaining that early detection would significantly increase the chances of successful treatment.

The Governor who hinted on the renovation of 11 general hospitals, explained that the renovation would include improvements to the hospital buildings, procurement of modern medical equipment, and enhancement of overall service delivery.

“Whatever God has revealed, is not supposed to kill anybody again. The machines here are designed to help us, if we can detect what is wrong early, the doctors will know what to prescribe but if we keep saying that undiagnosed diseases cannot kill, it is dangerous, so I am just begging you, the Iyalajes because you are very close to our people at home, tell them to come & check their body.

“As we are here, we have also awarded contracts for the renovation of 11 general hospitals across the state, we are going to renovate them, and equip them”. The Governor said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa, who commended the Governor for being very passionate about the welfare of the citizens of the state, said Governor Oyebanji is the first governor to reach out to him after assuming office as the Minister of State for Health to solicit his support for Ekiti people.

He said the Governor’s giant strides in advancing the health sector in the state was in line with the President Tinubu’s led-federal government determinations to providing excellent healthcare facilities to all Nigerians.

While noting that breast cancer ranked among the most prevalent cancers affecting women, according to national statistics, the Minister called on women across the state to make use of the mammogram machine to enable early detection and prevention of breast cancer.

He said his presence and those of the Governor and the First Lady, Dr Yemi Oyebanji and other top government functionaries at the commissioning was to create awareness for cancer treatment and need for regular check up.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Wife of the Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji and the Chief Medical Director, EKSUTH, Prof kayode Olabanji, appreciated the Governor for his support and dedication to quality health care system in the state by ensuring that medical facilities are equipped with the latest available machine and technology.

They maintained that the mammogram machine would not only enhance the state’s diagnosis capability, but also bring hope and relief to countless women in the state.