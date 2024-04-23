Oyebanji Inaugurates Ekiti Polytechnic Governing Council

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has inaugurated the Governing Council of Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti, calling for the development of a sound culture and practice that guarantee self-sustainability, self-sufficiency and efficient personnel management in the running of the institution.

Inaugurating the 5-member Governing Council at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s office, Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, Governor Oyebanji noted that members of the council were constituted based on their competence, adding that such appointments are devoid of any political considerations. He expressed confidence that the institution and government would benefit from the wealth of experience of members based on their track records and pedigree in their various areas of endevours.

While stressing that education remained the strongest weapon to fight poverty and under-development world over, the Governor charged the council members to shy away from the temptation to overload the Polytechnic with personnel cost which may reduce the developmental strides of the institution. He added that requirements for recruitment must be based mainly on need, capacity, competitiveness, excellence, merit and innovation which can drive the development of the institution.

The Governor called for synergy and cultivation of harmonious relationship between members of the council and management of the institution to ensure operational effectiveness and realize the vision for which the institution was founded.

He said in the drive to reposition the Polytechnic for effectiveness and efficiency, his administration had increased the monthly subvention to the institution from N45million to N95million monthly, which laid credence to the importance his administration attached to higher education in the state.

He also urged the council members to accept the reality that the task of running a higher institution must not be solely rested on government, hence, the Polytechnic must look inward in the drive to generate resources that would cater for the basic needs of the institution.

“I want to particularly express my profound appreciation to Professor Emmanuel Adebayo Fasakin and other members for accepting to serve in the Polytechnic Council, despite the inconveniences. I deeply appreciate your patriotic commitment to the overall development of our dear State at all times.

“I will like to make this clarification, there are some boards that you cannot politicize, it took a while to constitute the board of this polytechnic, because of the critical nature and vision of the founding fathers of this institution and I told myself I will not constitute the council until I get fit and proper persons. And I thank God we have gotten to that stage.

“This goes for the College of Health Sciences, Ijero Ekiti too. I will not succumb to unnecessary pressure to constitute its Governing Council until I get people that have the capacity and the ability to run efficiently the institution. Once I get the right people to agree to serve, we will constitute. These are not agencies that you just put politicians In charge, I don’t want us to make the mistake of the past.

“We must however accept the reality that the task of running a 21st century school cannot be solely rested on government’s subvention. The Council must therefore look at other sources through which the school can meet its basic needs. The Governor stated.”, the Governor added.

Responding on behalf of other council members, Chairman of Council, Prof. Adedayo Fashakin expressed appreciation to the Governor for giving them an opportunity to serve and use their wealth of experience to develop and reposition the institution.

Other members of the council include Mr John Kehinde Omodara, Mr Kayode Bamigboye, Dr Olushina Ajayi and Prof. Simisola Olayinka.