Oyebanji Donates Patrol Vehicles to Security Operatives

Governor Biodun Oyebanji unveiled a generous donation of patrol vehicles, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), and vital security equipment to the Ekiti State Police Command on Friday.

The comprehensive contribution encompasses an impressive array of resources, including ten patrol vehicles, two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), fifty units of Helmet Level 3A, fifty Bulletproof Vests Level 4, eighty pairs of Tactical Boots in both black and brown, eighty batons, and thirty units of knee, elbow, and gloves.

These provisions represent a substantial reinforcement of the Ekiti State Police Command’s capabilities, empowering them to swiftly respond to incidents, maintain law and order, and ensure the safety and protection of residents.