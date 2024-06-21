Oyebanji Condemns Killings, Says Ekiti is Safe

Amid killings recorded in different parts of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Governor Biodun Oyebanji has assured residents and investors that the state remains one of the safest in the country.

This was as he stressed that recent killings in parts of the state capital are being tackled by the security agencies.

According to a statement issued by the state, Oyebanji made this known to journalists in Ado- Ekiti on Thursday evening. He said the killings were perpetrated by some unscrupulous elements in the state, adding that security agencies have swung into action and would bring the masterminds of the killings to justice.

The Governor who was at the official commissioning of a facility in Ado-Ekiti, condemned in its entirety the killings which occurred in some parts of the state capital, restated his administration’s zero tolerance for cultism, violent activities and other forms of criminalities.

Assuring that the situation is under control, the Governor said he has directed all security agencies in the state to take immediate and decisive action against those responsible for the attacks, adding that the government is fully committed to addressing the situation.

He urged the people of the state to remain calm and go about their daily activities unmolested, adding that all efforts are being made to flush criminal elements out of the state.

The Governor who emphasized the need for vigilance and community cooperation, urged the youth to shun unlawful behaviors, emphasizing that leadership opportunities await those who prepare themselves diligently.

“What happened in the last few days is so unfortunate, we don’t have that history in Ekiti State. This is a new development, we are on top of it and we are monitoring the situation and we have intelligence of those responsible. I have instructed the security agencies to go after them, they cannot turn Ekiti state into a haven of cult activities.

“I commiserate with the families of those who lost their loved ones. I also advise our young ones to desist from these nefarious activities.

“The state is one of the most secured states in the country, even in the most secured countries in the world, we have pockets of criminalities. We have to be on top of the situation. And I can assure you our Government is on top of the situation.

“I urge our citizens and investors not to be discouraged by the development. We are working hard to rid the state of criminal and violent gangs and I covet the support and cooperation of the citizens to achieve this.”, the Governor added.