Oyebanji Appoints Olaleye Special Adviser on Land, eGIS, Survey

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of Prof. James Bola Olaleye as Special Adviser on Land, eGIS and Survey.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, Olaleye’s appointment takes effect from July 1, 2024.

Olaleye, a professor of Surveying Engineering bagged a First Class Bachelor’s degree in Surveying from University of Lagos, Akoka in 1981; and a Masters degree in Surveying from the same University in 1984. He bagged his PhD in Surveying Engineering from University of Brunswick, Canada in 1992.

He started his academic career as a Graduate Assistant at the University of Lagos in 1982 and rose to the position of a professor in 2015. He held different positions including Sub Dean, Faculty of Engineering; Head, Department of Surveying and Geoinformatics. He retired from the University in December 2023.

Olaleye, a specialist in Digital Mapping, Hydrography and Geomatics has extensive work experience in resource mapping, GPS and modern survey methods especially coastal environment. He was awarded the price for the best paper publication in 1994 by the American Society for Photogrammetry.

While congratulating the new appointee on his appointment, Governor Oyebanji urges him to deploy his wealth of experience as a renowned scholar in the field of Surveying Engineering to boost the administration’s strategic efforts in areas of land administration, urban renewal project and safer environment.