Oyebanji Appoints 21 Commissioners, 14 Adviser

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has unveiled a list of 21 new commissioners and 14 Special Advisers in a bid to expand and reposition the state executive council for a more effective actualisation of the administration’s development agenda.

This is sequel to the successful screening and confirmation of the 21 names of commissioners-designate forwarded to the state Assembly last month, as well as the Assembly’s approval for additional 10 Special Advisers for the Governor.

The State Assembly’s confirmation was communicated to the Governor last Friday in a letter signed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Adeoye Aribasoye. The Governor had earlier being given an approval for 10 Special Advisers by the previous Assembly in October last year.

The inauguration of the new commissioners and Special Advisers will hold on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Osuntokun Pavilion, Government House Grounds, Ado-Ekiti.

The appointees are expected to utilise the one week between the date of the announcement and the inauguration date to make necessary arrangements- including disengagement from their previous working places, travels and other plans as they will be resuming work in their respective offices immediately.

The new Commissioners are:

1. Dr (Mrs) Kofoworola Aderiye (mni)

2. Mr Oyeniyi Adebayo

3. Mr Seun Fakuade

4. Chief Folorunso Olabode

5. Mr Adedayo Gold Adesola

6. Dr Kareem Makanjuola Akande

7. Prof. Patrick Tedela

8. Prof Ojo Bakare

9. Mr Ajobiewe Kolawole Kehinde

10. Mr Fasae Kayode Omotayo

11. Mrs Tayo Adeola

12. Prof Bolaji Aluko

13. Mr Ebenezer Boluwade

14. Otunba Dolamu Adeniyi

15. Rt. Hon Karounwi Oladapo

16. Mrs Peju Babafemi

17. Mr Atibioke Ojo Olaiya

18. Hon (Mrs) Tosin Aluko

19. Rt. Hon. Olatunbosun Taiwo

20. Mr Adebayo Adesola O.

21. Mr Awe Abimbola Olufemi

The Special Advisers are:

1. Hon Tade Aluko

2. Mr Gboyega Oloniyo

3. Hon Gbenga Agbeyo

4. Chief (Mrs) Kemi Olaleye

5. Hon Abiola Olowokeere

6. Hon Femi Ajayi

7. Hon (Mrs) Yemisi Ayokunle

8. Mrs Oluremi Ajayi Babington

9. Mrs Adetoun Agboola

10. Dr Ekundayo John Moyo

11. Mr Ayeni Odunayo Adeola

12. Mr Niyi Idowu

13. Mr Akinyele Olatunji Sunday

14. Dr Azeez Mayowa Akeem