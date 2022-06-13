Owo Terror Attack: We’ll Strengthen Amotekun, Regional Security – Oyetola

Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Sunday paid a condolence visit to his Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, at the Government House, Akure, over the terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo State.

Oyetola said no effort would be spared to continue to strengthen the security architecture in the southwest region in order to curb the future incidence in any of the States of the region.

Oyetola who had earlier issued a condolence statement on the attack said the visit was in the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood.

Recall that yet-to-be-identified gun-men had last week Sunday unleashed terror on the innocent citizens and worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Describing the incident as cruel, barbaric and heinous, Governor Oyetola said the attack was a reminder on leaders to refocus the security direction to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the region.

Oyetola said: “I am here to commiserate with you and the good people of Ondo State on the unfortunate incident that happened last Sunday. It is quite unfortunate that such heinous act was carried out in broad daylight.

“The incident has further shown that it is imperative to interrogate the security architecture of our zone in this regard. It is no doubt that these people (bandits and terrorists) are with us and no effort must be spared to secure our people and our region.

“It is very sad, sad and sad. We pray we don’t experience such again. We have done so much in terms of security, and this led to the establishment of the Regional Security Network that gave birth to Amotekun and in Ondo they are doing very well.

“We will not relent. We will do everything to strengthen Amotekun, support the security architecture and ensure safety for all.

“Though we had a meeting on this, I felt it is also necessary for me to come here so as to identify with our people.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Osun, we express our condolences to the government and the people of Ondo State and we pray God to grant the families of the victims the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Responding, the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, appreciated the kind gesture of Governor Oyetola for deeming it fit to visit him after he had made several calls to condole the State over the ugly incident.

“I must say that you have called me a couple of times to pay your condolences. I know your movements in Abuja that couldn’t have made you not to be here, I know your involvement in the Convention but despite that, I received from you what was necessary.

“No doubt, what happened in Owo on Sunday was a horrendous attack. I have the opportunity of visiting the scene. But when one looks at the pool of blood and the damage, it was clear that those that carried out the attack were not human beings but animals.

“As you rightly said, it is high time to work on the security architecture. It is not about community policing but state police. We must do everything to achieve this”, he added.