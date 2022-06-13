Owo Terror Attack Signal Of Danger Ahead – Borrofice

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Sunday received the Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial district at the Senate, Senator Ajayi Borrofice at the government house, Alagbaka, Akure.

Senator Borrofice, who was on a condolence visit over the terror attack in Owo, described the incident as a serious problem for the country.

He commended the Governor for always standing on the side of truth, adding that the security situation in the state would have been worsened but for the creation of the Amotekun corps.

“I am here to commiserate with you, to commiserate with owo people and Ondo North that I represent in the Senate.

“What has happened is a serious problem to this country. It is a signal of dangers ahead which we must all rise up and tackle.

“Let me congratulate you that you are able to established Amotekun corps. One will begin to wonder what would have happened if you have not created Amotekun. May God be with you to strengthen Amotekun.

“State police is part of the solutions to this problem. It will continue to confront us until we take a very bold step to solve this problem.

“We have to talk to our security agencies. The incident happened in the heart of the town. I was at the church yesterday, it is unfortunate the way they callously destroyed the place and Massacre the people.

“The boldness and bravery that you always display in speaking your mind, people may criticize you but I admire you. We are always with you.” Senator Borrofice said.

Governor Akeredolu appreciated the lawmaker for the condolence visit, adding that what happened in Owo was indescribable.

He called for the need for Amotekun corps to carry arms like other security agencies, so as to enable them to confront criminal elements effectively.

“What we witnessed on the 5th of June in Owo is indescribable. What they did, these mindless people, I call them animals in human skins, they came to maim and kill. They didn’t kidnap anybody. They didn’t take a dime. I was shocked.

“There is nobody that will get to the hospital that will not shed tears. If it is because of how we speak, we will not stop. If it is because of Amotekun, we will give them more footings in terms of equipment.

“Part of where we need you is we want Amotekun to carry arms. You spoke about state police, there is no going back. It is important for us to say it, it is part of restructuring. This is beyond community policing. We need state based policing.” The Governor said.