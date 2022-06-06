Owo Attack: We’ll Respond, Says Akeredolu, Orders Flags Flown At Half Mast

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, of Ondo State has promised to respond to the attack on worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in the Owo area of the stste.

This is as he directed that all flags be flown at half mast for seven days in the state.

He wrote on Twitter, “In honour of the victims of the unfortunate attack on worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, I hereby direct that all flags in Ondo State be flown at half-mast for seven days, starting from today, Monday, June 6, to Sunday, June 12, 2022.

“Those who unleashed this unprovoked terror attack on our people have tested our collective resolves. We will not be deterred in responding appropriately to this dastardly act.”

Meanwhile, forensic investigation into the attack on the worshippers in Owo has been ordered as seen in a statement issued by Spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, SP Odulanmi Funmilayo.

It read in part, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants approached the church during the service, started shooting from outside the church while others numbering about four shot directly into the church.

“The CP while commiserating with the Church, family of the deceased, the People of Owo and Ondo State Government, has ordered immediate deployment of armed and specialised policemen to the area to restore normalcy and fortify the entire community.

“Meanwhile, the CP has equally ordered Forensic Investigation into the attack to ascertain the actual or remote cause(s) of the attack and for immediate arrest of the assailants as all hands are deck to forestall any similar attack in any part of the state.”