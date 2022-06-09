Owo Attack: Violence In Nigeria Worrisome, Says US

The United States of America (USA) has condoled the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, over the last Sunday terror attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa street, Owo.

40 persons out of the 127 involved in the attack were killed, leaving 61 survivors currently on admission in different hospitals and 26 already discharged.

In a letter to Governor Akeredolu, dated 7th June, 2022 and signed by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, the USA extended its heartfelt condolences to the people of Ondo State, and the Owo community.

The USA condemned the attack in strongest terms, while expressing its concern over the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.

The letter reads:”On behalf of the United States and the staff of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to you, Ondo State, and the Owo community for the horrific event and lives lost at the St. Francis Catholic Church on Sunday, June 5.

“This tragedy saddens us deeply and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.

“The United States condemns this attack in the strongest terms, and we are concerned with the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to support Nigeria in enhancing civilian security throughout the country. Once again, please accept our deepest condolences.”

Light Has Never Gone Off In Canaanland Since 1999 – Bishop Oyedepo Boasts

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide has boasted that the headquarter of his church in Ota, Ogun State has never experienced blackout since 1999.

Oyedepo said that the achievement did not have any input of federal, state or local government.

“Light has never gone off in Canaanland since 1999. We have zero input from any government in Nigeria whether local, state or federal. Not that we collect offering every Sunday to achieve this. We invested resources and have good and very committed people that manage it.