Owo Attack: Saraki Condoles With Ondo People, Urges Security Agents To Unearth Perpetrators

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has commiserated with the people of Owo Kingdom, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the government, and people of Ondo State on the sad incident of the terrorist attack which happened earlier today during a service at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo. He also urged the security agents to get to work quickly to arrest the terrorists behind the incident.

In a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, head of his Media Office, Saraki, whose mother, Chief (Mrs) Florence Saraki, is from Owo town noted that the incident was a sad indication that the terrorists who have unleashed violence on the northern parts of the country in the past few years are spreading their evil tentacles to the western part and should be decisively contained before they further entrench themselves.

While condemning the attack on a place of worship where members of the congregation usually submit themselves totally to their maker and seek protection from God, the ultimate protector, Saraki added that the security agencies must wholesomely adopt the use of technology in fighting the terrorists and that strategic intelligence gathering, processing, and usage must be given priority in protecting the people against the non-state actors waging war against the country.

While commending the security services for the recent successes they have recorded in the fight against terrorism in the northeast zone, he said the insurgents dislodged in those areas would be looking for other soft areas to continue their evil acts.

“The security agents should therefore devise a holistic plan that will ensure that new war theatres are not opened in other areas as we struggle to close the existing ones in the northeast. These terrorists will not give up easily but there should be a plan to ensure their space of operations is gradually closed down without any chance of opening new ones.

“My prayers are with the families of the worshipers who were killed today during a church service at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State. I also commiserate with the entire people of Owo Kingdom, the traditional ruler, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the government, and the entire people of Ondo State. May the Almighty God grant the victims speedy recovery, and bring solace to all the affected families.

“Let me reiterate that now more than ever, these gruesome killings must end. We must protect all Nigerian lives by dealing decisively with the terrorists that perpetrate such acts. It is my hope, and that of all Nigerians, that the terrorists will be swiftly apprehended and made to face the full consequences of their actions”, Saraki stated.