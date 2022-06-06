Owo Attack: Sanwo-Olu Commiserates With Akeredolu, Ondo People

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with his Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi (SAN) and the State Government, over the attack and killings of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church at Owa-luwa Street, Owo in Ondo State by unknown gunmen on Sunday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who described the attack as callous, inhuman and despicable act, also sympathised with the people of Ondo State, especially the residents of Owo, Governor Akeredolu’s hometown and members of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa.

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, condemned the attack by the gunmen, saying it is crime against humanity to open fire on worshippers on Sunday morning killing scores of people.

The Governor, who also commiserated with the Catholic Church of Nigeria and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the ugly incident.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I commiserate with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State Government and the entire people of the State over the tragic loss in the state caused by the attack and killings of worshippers by the evil men this morning.

“Attacking a congregation and shedding innocent blood during a divine service in the temple of God is condemnable as it is a crime against humanity. It is barbaric, callous and despicable crime for any man to attack and kill worshippers or any fellow man in a manner the yet-to-be-identified gunmen carried out the heinous crime in the Catholic church on this morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and the Christian community and the people of Owo as well as the entire people of Ondo State, who are affected by this unfortunate incident.”