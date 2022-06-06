Owo Attack: Police Order Forensic Investigation

The Ondo State Police Command has ordered forensic investigation into the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

According to the Police, on Sunday 5th June, 2022 at about 11:30am, while the Church service was ongoing, some armed men invaded the church and attacked members of the church, where some lives were lost and some sustained varying degrees of injuries.

This was contained in a statement signed by SP Odunlami Funmilayo, Police Public Relations Officer for the Command.

The statement continued, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants approached the church during the service, started shooting from outside the church while others numbering about four shot directly into the church.

“The CP while commiserating with the Church, family of the deceased, the People of Owo and Ondo State Government, has ordered immediate deployment of armed and specialised policemen to the area to restore normalcy and fortify the entire community.

“Meanwhile, the CP has equally ordered Forensic Investigation into the attack to ascertain the actual or remote cause(s) of the attack and for immediate arrest of the assailants as all hands are deck to forestall any similar attack in any part of the state.”