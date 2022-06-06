Owo Attack: NMA Calls For Blood Donation To Victims

The Nigerian Medical Association has called for the donation blood to save the lives of victims of the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo, Ondo State.

Doctors in the state were also urged to help in the treatment of those that survived the attack which saw the death of many.

NMA President, Dr Uche Ojinmah, disclosed this in a statement he signed and titled, ‘NMA Calls For Blood Donations To Victims Of Owo Disaster.’

It read, “The Nigerian Medical Association received with sadness the news of the wanton killing of innocent Nigerians and abduction of some citizens at Owo in Ondo State by yet to be identified Gunmen.

“The recurrent shedding of innocent blood in our dear country has been going on for far too long and it is the position of the Nigerian Medical Association that explanations, condemnations and reassurances are no longer comforting.

“The NMA hereby calls for quick intervention by our Governments and security agencies to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians in every part of this nation.

“The Nigerian Medical Association commiserates with the Government and good people of Ondo State over the loss of lives and prays for the quick recovery of those injured.

“We appeal to Nigerians in the affected area of Ondo State to kindly go to the hospitals where the injured are being treated to donate blood to save lives.

“We call on all doctors in Ondo State and the environs to mobilize themselves to participate in the treatment of the injured. NMA also calls for the release in good health of those abducted.

“Let’s all join hands to build a safe and secure Nigeria.”