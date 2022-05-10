Own NYSC TV, Radio, Make Conscious Effort To Watch, Listen, Minister Tells Youths

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dareon Thursday visited the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) TV and radio studios at the NYSC headquarters, lauding the management for achieving a major feat in the annals of the scheme.

Speaking as a guest on NYSC radio, 88.3fm, the Minister asserted that the power of communication cannot be overemphasised.

In an era of unregulated social media journalism, we should all be worried about fake news. “With the danger posed by misinformation and miscommunication, credible outlets like the NYSC TV and radio is poised to bridge the gap, and be a reliable source of authentic information for the Youth and the society at large.”

@hmsundaydare expressed satisfaction that the media outlet was commissioned by Gen. Yakubu Gowon, whose brain-child as former Head of state, the NYSC scheme was. “It is gratifying that the visionary behind the establishment of the NYSC scheme, Gen. Yakubu Gowon was the one that commissioned the TV and radio station. It is just enough for me that the man that had the vision was here to see that vision blossom, and grow into what it is, right now,” the Minister enthused.

As the first youth-based broadcast station, the Minister affirmed that activities of the NYSC across the country, unique information about youth development and giant strides of the youth in various sectors of Nigeria’s socio-economic life will form the core of broadcast programmes.

“I want to call on all Youth to devote 20 or 30 mins daily, or when you are driving, let it be on NYSC radio and you can also participate in interactive call in programmes. The youth needs to own this radio, the content will come from both sides. It will come from presenters at the studio and from youth who will come in and participate in your programmes. There is what they call selective listening or selective auditioning. That’s the power every individual has to select the kind of information or content they want.