Owen Predicts Outcome Of Europa League Fixtures For Thursday

Anthony Adeniyi37 mins ago
16

Former Real Madrid striker, Michael Owen has predicted the outcome of Thursday’s UEFA Europa League (UEL) quarter-final second leg fixtures.

Barcelona will host Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou, while Atalanta will tackle RB Leipzig in Italy.

Lyon will host Premier League side, West Ham United and Rangers will clash with Braga in Scotland.

Providing his predictions, Owen was quoted by BetVictor as saying:

Atalanta 2-1 Leipzig
Lyon 0-1 West Ham
Barcelona 2-0 Frankfurt
Rangers 2-0 Braga

