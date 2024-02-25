Over 80% of Nigeria’s Crude Oil Stolen — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said over 80 per cent of Nigeria’s crude oil were stolen.

Obasanjo stated this in Abuja at the launching of a book titled, ‘Court and Politics,’ written by Dr. Umar Ardo, a former associate of the ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the former president, one of the reasons why Nigeria’s economy is in ruins is that while other oil-producing countries have records of their oil production, Nigeria cannot account for hers due to theft.

Obasanjo, who was represented by a former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, said crude oil theft is one of reasons the Nigerian economy would be in ruins.

The former president said while the crude oil quota is about two million barrels per day, over 1.7 million are stolen.

On whether Nigeria should go back to the parliamentary system, Obasanjo said there is nothing wrong with the presidential system, adding that Nigerians do not play by the rules.

This is coming as a former Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and ex-Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has passed a judgment on Nigeria’s leadership, saying it has failed the people.

Abdullahi added that there was a need for the country to be rescued from the leadership deficit.

He called for a proper political culture, adding that no system is cast in gold.

Abdullahi said, “Enough of our failures. Something else must give way to our failures. We have failed this country. This must stop.”

He said, “Time has come for us to go back to the drawing boards to rescue this country.”

The former chairman NEF lamented that Nigeria with a population of over 200 million people is struggling to generate 4,000 megawatts of power.

According to him, “Enough is enough of our failure; we must agree that we failed enough.

“I visited Dantata and he was very angry with me, saying the people of the North have failed the North and Nigeria. Until the North accepts that they have failed the North and sit together to discuss the way forward, there won’t be progress.

“We gathered in 1978 when we wanted to return to civilian rule. We were to discuss why the system of 1961 failed but we were shocked when they said the parliamentary system of government was not going to be discussed and that we should go for the federal system of government.

“And they gave us two options: that of the French and America. And now we have practised the presidential system for 24 years and it has failed and I will score it F9.

“Time has come for us to go back to the drawing board so that we can save this country,” Abdullahi said.

– Vanguard